Egypt's current account deficit down to $2.8 bln in July-Sept - c.bank

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

January 05, 2024 — 04:07 am EST

Written by Jana Choukeir, Nayera Abdallah, Clauda Tanios for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's current account deficit totalled $2.8 billion in July-to-September 2023, compared with $3.2 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

Egypt's net foreign direct investment inflows were down to $2.3 billion in the same period from $3.3 billion a year earlier, the central bank added.

Suez Canal revenues reached $2.4 billion in July-September, up from $2 billion in the same period a year earlier.

