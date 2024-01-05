Egypt's current account deficit down to $2.8 bln in July-Sept - c.bank

DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's current account deficit totalled $2.8 billion in July-to-September 2023, compared with $3.2 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

Egypt's net foreign direct investment inflows were down to $2.3 billion in the same period from $3.3 billion a year earlier, the central bank added.

Suez Canal revenues reached $2.4 billion in July-September, up from $2 billion in the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir, Nayera Abdallah, Clauda Tanios; Editing by Alex Richardson)

