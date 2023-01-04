Egypt's currency weakens to 25.20 to the dollar

CAIRO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Egyptian pound weakened to 25.20 to the dollar on Wednesday, its biggest one-day move since the central bank allowed it to fall by 14.5% on Oct. 27, according Refinitiv Data.

It had previously been trading at 24.70 to the dollar.

State-owned Banque Misr said in a statement earlier on Wednesday it was offering one-year savings certificates with a return of 25%, a move often indicating the central bank is planning a devaluation.

(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((patrick.werr@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.