World Markets

Egypt's currency weakens to 25.20 to the dollar

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

January 04, 2023 — 04:18 am EST

Written by Patrick Werr for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Egyptian pound weakened to 25.20 to the dollar on Wednesday, its biggest one-day move since the central bank allowed it to fall by 14.5% on Oct. 27, according Refinitiv Data.

It had previously been trading at 24.70 to the dollar.

State-owned Banque Misr said in a statement earlier on Wednesday it was offering one-year savings certificates with a return of 25%, a move often indicating the central bank is planning a devaluation.

(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((patrick.werr@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.