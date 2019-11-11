Egypt's core inflation rises to 2.7% in Oct from 2.6% in Sept-c.bank

CAIRO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's core inflation rate increased slightly to 2.7% year-on-year in October from 2.6% in September, the central bank said on Monday.

Core inflation strips out volatile items such as food. Headline inflation fell to 3.1% in October from 2.6% in September, the national statistics agency said on Saturday.

