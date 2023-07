DUBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual core inflation rose to 41% in June from 40.3% in May, data from the central bank showed on Monday. (Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel) ((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: EGYPT INFLATION/CORE (URGENT)

