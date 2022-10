Corrects Oct. 10 story to change inflation figure to 18%

DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's core inflation reached 18.0% year-on-year in September from 16.7% in August, the central bank said on Monday.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Jon Boyle)

