World Markets

Egypt's core inflation accelerates to 2.4 pct in December- c.bank

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Egypt's core inflation accelerated to 2.4% year-on-year in December from 2.1% in November, the central bank said on Thursday.

CAIRO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Egypt's core inflation accelerated to 2.4% year-on-year in December from 2.1% in November, the central bank said on Thursday.

Core inflation strips out volatile items like food. Annual urban consumer inflation rose to 7.1% in December from 3.6% in November, statistics agency CAPMAS said earlier on Thursday.

(Writing by Aidan Lewis)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular