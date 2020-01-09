Egypt's core inflation accelerates to 2.4 pct in December- c.bank

CAIRO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Egypt's core inflation accelerated to 2.4% year-on-year in December from 2.1% in November, the central bank said on Thursday.

Core inflation strips out volatile items like food. Annual urban consumer inflation rose to 7.1% in December from 3.6% in November, statistics agency CAPMAS said earlier on Thursday.

(Writing by Aidan Lewis)

