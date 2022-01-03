Egypt's central bank sells $852.9 mln in one-year dollar T-bills

CAIRO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank sold $852.9 million in one-year dollar-denominated Treasury bills with an average yield of 2.994%, it said on Monday.

The auction will be settled on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by David Goodman )

