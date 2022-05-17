Egypt's central bank seen hiking interest rates -poll

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=EGINTR%3DECI

CAIRO, May 17 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank will raise its overnight deposit rate by 175 basis points (bps) on Thursday in response to the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hikes and commodity import price rises caused by the Ukraine crisis, a Reuters poll forecast.

The median forecast in a poll of 18 analysts is for the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to raise deposit rates to 11.00% at its regular monetary policy committee meeting. The lending rate would rise by a median 200 bps to 12.25%, they predicted.

The bank raised overnight rates by 100 bps at a surprise meeting on March 21, citing global inflationary pressures amplified by the war in Ukraine, after having kept them unchanged for nearly 18 months. The same day it loosened the Egyptian pound's exchange rate against the dollar, allowing it to fall by 14%.

"A higher-than expected inflation reading in addition to a more hawkish Fed are likely to drive the CBE to hike rates," said Mohamed Abu Basha of EFG Hermes. "Inflation is set to accelerate further in the coming months and the Fed is likely to tighten more."

Annual urban consumer inflation accelerated to a faster-than-expected 13.1% in April from 10.5% fuelled by rising commodity prices and weakening currency.

The central bank has an inflation target range of 5%-9%.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, rose to 11.9% year-on-year in April from 10.1% in March.

The bank is also likely to favour high interest rates "to keep the attractiveness of local paper for foreign investors," Pascal Devaux of BNP Paribas said.

"We believe carry trade is essential at this point to support Egypt's net international reserves," said Monette Doss of HC Securities. "However, it would be challenging for Egypt to attract it, given the massive sell-offs in emerging markets by foreign investors."

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly told a news conference on Sunday that Fed rate hikes and the Ukraine war had sparked an outflow of $20 billion portfolio investment.

(Reporting by Patrick Werr Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((patrick.werr@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.