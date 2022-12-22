Egypt's central bank raises key interest rates by 300 bps

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank raised interest rates by 300 basis points on Thursday, setting the overnight lending rate at 17.25% and the overnight deposit rate at 16.25%.

The central bank added in its statement that Egypt has set an inflation target of an average of 7% plus or minus 2 percentage points by the fourth quarter of 2024.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray, Yomna Ehab and Nadine Awadallah)

