Egypt's central bank raises key interest rates by 200 basis points

CAIRO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank said on Thursday it had raised interest rates by 200 basis points in an exceptional meeting of its monetary policy committee.

The central bank set the overnight lending rate at 14.25% and the overnight deposit rate at 13.25%, it said.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Nadine Awadalla; editing by Jason Neely)

