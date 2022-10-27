World Markets

Egypt's central bank raises key interest rates by 200 basis points

Contributors
Mahmoud Mourad Reuters
Nadine Awadalla Reuters
Published

Egypt's central bank said on Thursday it had raised interest rates by 200 basis points in an exceptional meeting of its monetary policy committee.

CAIRO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank said on Thursday it had raised interest rates by 200 basis points in an exceptional meeting of its monetary policy committee.

The central bank set the overnight lending rate at 14.25% and the overnight deposit rate at 13.25%, it said.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Nadine Awadalla; editing by Jason Neely)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular