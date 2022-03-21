Egypt's central bank raises key interest rates by 100 basis points - statement

DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank raised its key interest rates by 100 basis points in an exceptional monetary policy committee meeting, it said in a statement on Monday.

The central bank set its overnight lending rate at 10.25% and its overnight deposit rate at 9.25% citing global inflationary pressures amplified by the war in Ukraine.

The monetary policy committee had been scheduled to meet on March 24.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Toby Chopra)

