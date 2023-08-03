News & Insights

Egypt's central bank raises interest rates by 100 bps

August 03, 2023 — 02:54 pm EDT

Written by Nayera Abdallah for Reuters

CAIRO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) raised overnight interest rates by 100 basis points (bps) on Thursday in a surprise move, saying it sought to contain inflationary pressures and anchor inflation expectations.

The lending rate was increased to 20.25% and the deposit rate to 19.25%, the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said in a statement.

Fifteen of 16 analysts polled by Reuters this week had expected the bank to leave rates unchanged, with the other expecting a 100 bps increase.

"The MPC judges that inflation rates are likely to peak in the second half of 2023 before beginning a disinflation path towards the CBE's preannounced targets afterwards, supported by the cumulative monetary policy tightening to date," the statement said.

Annual urban inflation accelerated to an all-time high of 35.7% in June from 32.7% in May.

