Egypt's central bank leaves rates unchanged

Adds details from MPC statement, background

CAIRO, April 2 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank left its main interest rates on hold on Thursday, two weeks after slashing them by three percentage points at a surprise meeting as a "preemptive" move to support the economy in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, the bank said it had kept the overnight lending rate at 10.25% and the overnight deposit rate at 9.25% on Thursday.

All but two of 11 analysts polled by Reuters had expected the bank to keep rates steady. The other two analysts had forecast a 100 bps cut.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said after its regular meeting that the earlier pre-emptive rate cut was sufficient to support businesses and households, and that it would continue to pursue its inflation target range of three percentage points above or below 9% by the fourth quarter of 2020.

Inflation declined to 5.3% in March from 7.2% in February and gross domestic product grew by a steady 5.6% in the second half of 2019.

"The COVID-19 outbreak as well as the associated containment measures induce a considerable disruption to economic activity and financial markets globally," the MPC said in its statement accompanying the decision.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalal, Ehab Farouk and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kirsten Donovan Editing by Alison Williams)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.