Egypt's central bank keeps rates unchanged

Egypt's central bank on Thursday kept its main interest rates unchanged at a regular monetary policy committee meeting, a statement said.

It kept the overnight lending rate at 10.25% and the overnight deposit rate at 9.25%, the bank said in a statement.

All but two of the 11 analysts polled by Reuters had expected the bank would keep rates. The other two analysts had forecast a 100 bps cut.

