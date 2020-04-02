Egypt's central bank keeps rates unchanged

CAIRO, April 2 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank on Thursday kept its main interest rates unchanged at a regular monetary policy committee meeting, a statement said.

It kept the overnight lending rate at 10.25% and the overnight deposit rate at 9.25%, the bank said in a statement.

All but two of the 11 analysts polled by Reuters had expected the bank would keep rates. The other two analysts had forecast a 100 bps cut.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalal, Ehab Farouk and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)

