Egypt's central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged

CAIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) kept its main interest rates steady on Thursday, despite inflation dropping to an eight-month low in July and an economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Of 11 analysts polled by Reuters ahead of the decision, nine had forecast the central bank would keep rates unchanged, while two dissenting analysts predicted a 50 basis points cut.

