World Markets

Egypt's central bank keeps key interest rates on hold -statement

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Egypt's central bank kept its key interest rates on hold on Thursday, the bank said in a statement.

Adds details

CAIRO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank kept its key interest rates on hold on Thursday, the bank said in a statement.

The bank's monetary policy committee held the overnight lending rate at 9.25% and the overnight deposit rate at 8.25% for a second consecutive time, after cutting rates in September and November.

The central bank said keeping rates on hold remained consistent with its policy of achieving an inflation target of 7% plus or minus 2% and price stability over the medium term.

"Globally, economic activity remains subdued despite the accommodative financial conditions, as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its subsequent containment measures continue to weigh on the near-term outlook," the bank said in its statement.

"On the other hand, the path to global economic recovery remains a function of the efficacy, availability and the rollout speed of vaccines, which could ease the level of uncertainty regarding economic activity over the medium term," it said.

In a Reuters poll, 10 out of 14 analysts had predicted that the central bank would keep rates on hold.

(Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Alexandra Hudson)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters