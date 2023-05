May 18 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank kept key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, it said in a statement.

The overnight lending rate remained at 19.25%, while the overnight deposit rate stood at 18.25%, the bank said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Yomna Ehab Editing by Chris Reese)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.