Egypt's central bank keeps interest rates unchanged

CAIRO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank kept key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, it said in a statement.

The overnight lending rate remained at 17.25 percent, while the overnight deposit rate stood at 16.25 percent, the bank added. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: EGYPT CENBANK/INTEREST (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.