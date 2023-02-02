World Markets

Egypt's central bank keeps interest rates unchanged

February 02, 2023 — 01:24 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

CAIRO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank kept key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, it said in a statement.

The overnight lending rate remained at 17.25 percent, while the overnight deposit rate stood at 16.25 percent, the bank added. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: EGYPT CENBANK/INTEREST (URGENT)

