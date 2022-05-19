World Markets

Egypt's central bank hikes interest rates by 200 bps

Contributors
Mahmoud Mourad Reuters
Yasmin Hussein Reuters
Lilian Wagdy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Egypt's central bank on Thursday raised its key overnight interest rates by 200 basis points, seeking to contain inflation expectations after prices soared by their quickest in three years.

Adds quotes, background

CAIRO, May 19 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank on Thursday raised its key overnight interest rates by 200 basis points, seeking to contain inflation expectations after prices soared by their quickest in three years.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) increased the deposit rate to 11.25% from 9.25% and the lending rate to 12.25% from 10.25%, it said in a statement accompanying the decision.

Prices were pushed up in part by a currency depreciation and after the Ukraine crisis pushed up wheat prices, the statement said.

"The MPC decided that raising policy rates is necessary to contain inflationary pressures which is consistent with achieving price stability over the medium term," it said.

Eighteen analysts polled by Reuters had expected the bank to raise the median deposit rate to 11.00% and its lending rate to 12.25%.

The MPC cited an increase in annual urban inflation to 13.1 percent in April 2022 from 10.5 percent in March 2022, its highest since May 2019.

The bank also increased its discount and credit rates by 200 basis points to 11.75%, the statement said.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad, Yasmin Hussein and Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad and Patrick Werr; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((mahmoud.mourad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Shanghai Resumes Work in Some Factories Amid Virus

May 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular