Egypt's central bank governor appointed for second term -state media

Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer has been appointed to a second four-year term, state media reported on Monday.

CAIRO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer has been appointed to a second four-year term, state media reported on Monday.

State-run newspaper Al Ahram cited an unnamed deputy central bank governor as confirming Amer's reappointment. Akhbar Elyom, another state-run paper, also confirmed the news, citing unnamed banking sources.

Amer, whose term ends this week, was appointed in 2015 when Egypt was in a currency crisis. He helped oversee a three-year, IMF-backed reform programme which included a sharp devaluation of the pound currency, the introduction of a value-added tax and the elimination of subsidies on most fuel prices.

