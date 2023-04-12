World Markets

Egypt's cabinet raises local wheat procurement price

Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

April 12, 2023 — 07:16 am EDT

Written by Momen Saeed Atallah for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

CAIRO, April 12 (Reuters) - Egypt's cabinet has raised the local wheat procurement price for the 2023 season to 1,500 pounds ($48.59) per ardeb (150 kilograms), it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new price is a 50% increase of the initial price the cabinet had set in August of 1,000 Egyptian pounds.

It approved in January an earlier increase that set the price at 1,250 pounds, which was already more than 40% higher than last season's procurement price of 865-885 pounds, depending on purity levels.

The cabinet said that the decision "contributes to reducing the bill for imports".

Egypt faces a foreign currency shortage in part because of the higher cost of imported commodities as it heavily subsidises bread to more than 70 million of its 104 million citizens.

The country is facing record-high inflation levels following currency devaluations.

Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said in January that Egypt aims to procure about 4 million tonnes of wheat in the coming season which begins in April, a similar level to the previous season.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, leaned on its domestic harvest in the face of rising international prices and disrupted Black Sea purchases.

($1 = 30.8700 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.