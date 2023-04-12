Egypt's cabinet raises local wheat procurement price

Adds details, background

CAIRO, April 12 (Reuters) - Egypt's cabinet has raised the local wheat procurement price for the 2023 season to 1,500 pounds ($48.59) per ardeb (150 kilograms), it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new price is a 50% increase of the initial price the cabinet had set in August of 1,000 Egyptian pounds.

It approved in January an earlier increase that set the price at 1,250 pounds, which was already more than 40% higher than last season's procurement price of 865-885 pounds, depending on purity levels.

The cabinet said that the decision "contributes to reducing the bill for imports".

Egypt faces a foreign currency shortage in part because of the higher cost of imported commodities as it heavily subsidises bread to more than 70 million of its 104 million citizens.

The country is facing record-high inflation levels following currency devaluations.

Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said in January that Egypt aims to procure about 4 million tonnes of wheat in the coming season which begins in April, a similar level to the previous season.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, leaned on its domestic harvest in the face of rising international prices and disrupted Black Sea purchases.

($1 = 30.8700 Egyptian pounds)

