Egypt's cabinet approves wheat procurement price of 820 EGP per ardeb

CAIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Egypt has set a procurement price of 820 Egyptian pounds ($52.36) per ardeb (150 kilograms) for wheat bought by the government from local farmers ahead of planting for the new season, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

Egypt, often the world's largest importer of wheat, normally sets the procurement price for local wheat just before the harvest which begins mid-April. Traders said that announcing the price before planting could help farmers decide how much to sow.

The new procurement price, for at 23.5% purity wheat, is an increase of around 13% from that announced in March, which was set at 705-725 Egyptian pounds ($44.96-$46.24) per ardeb (150 kg).

The cabinet said it was approved after a full study by the agriculture and supply ministries, based on global prices and local costs per feddan unit of land. The supply minister had also said inflation would be taken into account.

Wheat prices have surged globally in response to factors including trade tariffs, higher shipping costs and supply concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One Middle Eastern trader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the price was almost $30 higher than the international market and was "generous to the farmers".

A second trader said it was too early to tell how the price would compare to that of imported wheat, given rising fertiliser and other costs, but welcomed the earlier timing of the announcement.

Egypt's government is also preparing to hike the price of subsidised bread for the first time in more than 40 years to try to alleviate the impact on the country's budget.

($1 = 15.6600 Egyptian pounds)

