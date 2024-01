CAIRO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Egypt's cabinet has approved a draft law authorising oil exploration in the Ras Qattara development area in the western desert, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Momen Atallah Writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly Editing by David Goodman)

