Egypt's c.bank governor says pound drop was a correction

CAIRO, March 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said the pound had undergone a "correction" that would make exports competitive and reflected world and local developments, after the currency fell nearly 14% on Monday.

He told a press conference that inflation in Egypt is imported and that local lenders are strong and have high liquidity levels.

The central bank aims at preserving foreign currency liquidity, Amer added.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Ahmed Elhamy; Editiong by Andrew Heavens)

