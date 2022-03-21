Egypt's c.bank governor says pound drop was a correction

CAIRO, March 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said the pound had undergone a "correction" that would make exports competitive and reflected world and local developments, after the currency fell nearly 14% on Monday.

He told a press conference that inflation in Egypt is imported and that local lenders are strong and have high liquidity levels.

The central bank aims at preserving foreign currency liquidity, Amer added.

