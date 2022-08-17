Egypt's bonds downed by central bank chief resignation

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Egypt's government bonds suffered a sell-off on the international debt markets on Wednesday after the country's central bank chief Tarek Amer unexpectedly resigned and took up an advisor role for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The falls were between 0.6 and 1.7 cents on the dollar, with many of the country's longer-dated bonds seeing the larger moves. XS0505478684=TE

Concerns about Egypt's debt levels saw some of its bonds fall to less than half of their face value in July, although they have enjoyed something of a bounce this month as the global appetite for riskier assets has improved.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, Editing by Rachel Savage)

