Egypt's Banque du Caire agrees $200 million loan from Afreximbank

CAIRO, June 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's third-largest state-owned bank Banque du Caire BQDC.CA has agreed to a $200 million, five-year loan from Afreximbank AEIBy.MZ, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The loan would be used to help it expand into the African market, particularly through the manufacturing, infrastructure, and construction sectors.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Chris Reese)

