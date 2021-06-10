World Markets

Egypt's Banque du Caire agrees $200 million loan from Afreximbank

Contributor
Ehab Farouk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egypt's third-largest state-owned bank Banque du Caire has agreed to a $200 million, five-year loan from Afreximbank, it said in a statement on Thursday.

CAIRO, June 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's third-largest state-owned bank Banque du Caire BQDC.CA has agreed to a $200 million, five-year loan from Afreximbank AEIBy.MZ, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The loan would be used to help it expand into the African market, particularly through the manufacturing, infrastructure, and construction sectors.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Chris Reese)

((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular