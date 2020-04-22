World Markets

Egypt's banks to increase daily withdrawal limits

Contributor
Ehab Farouk Reuters
Published

The Federation of Egyptian Banks has agreed with the central bank to increase limits on daily withdrawals from the beginning of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the fedration chairman said on Wednesday.

CAIRO, April 22 (Reuters) - The Federation of Egyptian Banks has agreed with the central bank to increase limits on daily withdrawals from the beginning of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the fedration chairman said on Wednesday.

The daily limit for individuals would be 50,000 Egyptian pounds ($3,186.74) instead of 10,000 and ATM withdrawals will increase to 20,000 pounds from 5,000 pounds, Mohamed Eletreby, who is also the chairman of Egypt's second-largest state bank, said on Facebook.

Last month Egypt's central bank instructed banks to apply temporary limits on daily withdrawals in a move to control inflation and hoarding during the coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 15.6900 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Amina Ismail;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((amina.ismail@thomsonreuters.com; +20 2 2394 8114;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular