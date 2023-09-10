Egypt's August headline inflation jumps to a record 37.4%

Adds core inflation, analyst comments

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rate surged to a higher-than-expected record 37.4% in August from 36.5% in July, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Sunday.

Headline inflation in July was 36.5% and in June 35.7%, both also all-time highs.

High money supply growth over the last two years has led prices to climb rapidly and triggered three devaluations since March 2022. Many Egyptians have seen their living standards slide.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile items like food and fuel, eased slightly to 40.4% from 40.7% in July and 41% in June, the central bank said.

Analysts said the gradual month-on-month decline could be a positive sign.

"It is tentatively a sign that prices are consolidating at these levels," said Allen Sandeep at Naeem Brokerage.

These included a 21.6% month-on-month increase in vegetable prices and a 5.8% increase in tobacco product prices, while meat fell 2.5% and bread and cereals 1.1%, according to analysts.

The median forecast of 14 analysts polled last week had shown annual urban consumer inflation rising to 37.1% in August. The previous high of 32.95% was recorded in July 2017.

(Writing by Yomna Ehab; Writing by Patrick Werr; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Elaine Hardcastle)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.