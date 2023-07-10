Egypt's annual urban CPI rises to all-time high of 35.7% in June

Adds details of IMF package, previous record

CAIRO, July 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation in June rose to a record 35.7% year-on-year from 32.7% in May, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Monday.

Analysts had expected the country's headline inflation rate to jump to an all-time high, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as an unfavourable base effect and increased demand over the Eid al-Adha holiday kick in.

Egypt has devalued its currency by about half since March 2022 after the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine exposed its economic vulnerabilities.

The previous headline inflation record of 32.952% was reached in July 2017, eight months after Egypt devalued its currency by half as part of a previous $12 billion IMF support package.

