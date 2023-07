CAIRO, July 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation in June rose to 35.7% year-on-year from 32.7% in May, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Monday.

(Reporting by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Nadine Awadalla)

((Tala.Ramadan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.