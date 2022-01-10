Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation 5.9% in Dec vs 5.6% in Nov -CAPMAS

Adds details

CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation accelerated to 5.9% year on year in December from 5.6% in November, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Monday.

Month-on-month, the headline indicator showed inflation at -0.1% compared to 0.1% a month prior, the agency said.

The annual rate remains within the 5-9% target range set by the central bank.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

