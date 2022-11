CAIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation accelerated to 16.2% in October year-on-year versus September's corresponding figure of 15%, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Salama; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

