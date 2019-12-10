World Markets

Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation 3.6% in November from 3.1% in October

Contributor
Yousef Sabal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shokry Hussein

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rose to 3.6% in November from 3.1% in October, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Tuesday.

Adds analyst quote, background

CAIRO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rose to 3.6% in November from 3.1% in October, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Tuesday.

Egypt is emerging from a three-year IMF-backed economic reform programme that during 2017 saw inflation spike to as high as 33%. The government has hiked domestic fuel prices several times, most recently in July, as part of the terms of the $12 billion agreement.

Annual urban consumer price inflation had fallen for six consecutive months, between May and October. The central bank has made three consecutive cuts to interest rates since August, slashing them by a cumulative 350 basis points.

The slight rise in inflation was "because of unfavourable base year impacts," said Yara Elkahky, an economist at Naeem Brokerage. "But it is good news and aligned with our estimate."

(Reporting by Yousef Sabal; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +201222184730))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular