Egypt's annual inflation falls to 6.3% in Oct from 6.6% in Sept

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation slid to 6.3% in October from 6.6% in September, the country's statistics agency CAPMAS said on Wednesday.

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation slid to 6.3% in October from 6.6% in September, the country's statistics agency CAPMAS said on Wednesday.

Month-on-month inflation climbed to 1.5% from 1.1% in September.

The month-on-month increase was led by a hike in education fees of 12.7%, and a 1% rise in the food index, which makes up 32.7% of the inflation index, Allen Sandeep of Naeem Brokerage wrote.

"The inflation reading for October, in our view, is also reflective of the worldwide supply chain distortions, which were obvious on meat, fish, milk, cheese and eggs," Sandeep said.

Red meat and poultry prices jumped by 4.6%, milk, cheese and eggs by 2.9% fish and seafood by 1.3%, he added.

