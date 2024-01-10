Egypt's annual headline inflation slows to 33.7% in December

Adds detail, background

CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rate eased to 33.7% in December from 34.6% in November, data from statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Wednesday.

The figure was slightly higher than the median 33.4% forecast by 14 analysts.

