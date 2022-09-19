World Markets

Egypt's ancient 'Tree of the Virgin Mary' reopens to visitors

Contributors
Mai Shams El-Din Reuters
Mariam Rizk Reuters
Published

Visitors to Egypt can once again stop by the historic 'Tree of the Virgin Mary' in Cairo's Matariya district, a place where believers say the Holy Family passed during their journey through Egypt from Judea.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Visitors to Egypt can once again stop by the historic 'Tree of the Virgin Mary' in Cairo's Matariya district, a place where believers say the Holy Family passed during their journey through Egypt from Judea.

The tourist attraction and religious site underwent renovations in 2019, and the tree's sprawling limbs now have supportive pillars and fencing.

"The Tree of the Virgin Mary is an ancient tree, a sycamore tree, that dates back to more than 2,000 years ago, under which the Holy Family took refuge during their escape to Egypt," said site manager Asmaa Abdel Aziz.

"The tree had weakened in 1656, so Franciscan priests collected its branches and it sprouted again."

(Reporting by Mai Shams El-Din and Mariam Rizk; Writing by Aurora Ellis; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((aurora.ellis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The Life of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

Sep 09, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular