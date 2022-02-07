World Markets

Egypt's aims to procure 4 mln tonnes of wheat in local harvest, ministry says

Credit: REUTERS/Amr Dalsh

Egypt aims to procure 4 million tonnes of local wheat in its harvest season which begins in mid-April, the supply ministry said on Monday, up from 3.6 million last year.

The ministry said Egypt's storage capacity was sufficient to contain 4.6 million tonnes of the grain this year.

