Egypt's 9-month current account deficit at $7.3 bln vs $9.8 bln in previous year - central bank

CAIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Egypt's current account deficit fell to $7.3 billion in the first nine months of the 2019/20 fiscal year to end of June versus $9.8 billion in the same period the previous year, the central bank said on Monday.

"The improvement was particularly pronounced in the January/March period of 2020, as the deficit declined by 39.2% to approximately $2.8 billion (from $4.5 billion during the same period in the previous fiscal year)," the central bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Ulf Laessing and Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alison Williams)

