World Markets

Egyptian start-up Homzmart raises $15 mln

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Egyptian start-up Homzmart, a furniture and home goods e-commerce platform, said on Tuesday it had raised $15 million which it would use to accelerate regional expansion plans.

DUBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Egyptian start-up Homzmart, a furniture and home goods e-commerce platform, said on Tuesday it had raised $15 million which it would use to accelerate regional expansion plans.

Homzmart, launched in 2020, says it connects brands and manufacturers with end customers.

The Series A funding round was led by MSA Capital and Nuwa Capital, Homzmart said in a statement. Rise Capital, Impact46, EQ2 Ventures, and Outliers Ventures also participated.

Homzmart Chief Executive and co-founder Mahmoud Ibrahim said the company planned to expand across the Middle East and North Africa and consolidate the whole value chain, citing "huge" market opportunity.

"We are very excited about our next stage of growth," he said.

Homzmart, which has over 55,000 products listed on the platform, has raised $17.2 million to date, including the latest funding round, it said.

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    U.K. on Track to Ease Covid Lockdown, Johnson Says

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says people in England will be able to hug close family and friends and meet indoors at pubs, restaurants and cinemas from next week, in the next phase of relaxing pandemic lockdown rules. (Source: Bloomberg)

    May 10, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular