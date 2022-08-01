Egyptian start-up furniture platform Homzmart investments mount to $40 mln

By Mahmoud Salama

Cairo, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Furniture and home goods e-commerce platform Homzmart last month closed one of the past year's biggest funding rounds for an Egyptian start-up, raising $23 million from investors led by Saudi Technology Ventures, its chief executive said.

The company will use the new funding to expand services, especially logistics, and fill gaps that appear in supply chains, co-founder and CEO Mahmoud Ibrahim said in an interview with Reuters on Sunday.

The latest funding round, which included participation from Impact46, Outliers Ventures, Rise Capital and NUWA Capital, brings its total funding to about $40 million so far.

It raised $15 million in an earlier round that closed in the second quarter last year, after an initial round in which it raised about $2.5 million.

Homzmart started by connecting brands and manufacturers with customers in the Arab world's most populous nation.

But it found gaps in supply chains that prompted it to create a logistics arm, and now has about 100 trucks.

It also in March acquired Berlin-based home interior design firm MockUp Studio, which uses artificial intelligence to make designs.

Earlier this year, the company's activities expanded to Saudi Arabia, and Ibrahim said it had achieved solid growth there.

"The percentage of activity in the Kingdom is now between 25% and 30% of the total volume of Homzmart business," he said.

Homzmart has not yet achieved profitability, but Ibrahim said that it is still focused on expansion and building market share.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Salama; Editing by Jan Harvey)

