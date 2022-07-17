World Markets

Egyptian real estate group MNHD urges SODIC to revise takeover offer

Contributor
Aidan Lewis. Reuters
Published

Egyptian property company Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development has rebuffed a takeover bid by rival SODIC, saying on Sunday the offer did not represent the company's true value and calling on SODIC to reconsider it.

Updates share prices

CAIRO, July 17 (Reuters) - Egyptian property company Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development MNHD.CA has rebuffed a takeover bid by rival SODIC OCDI.CA, saying on Sunday the offer did not represent the company's true value and calling on SODIC to reconsider it.

MNHD's board said it was prepared to restart work to conclude a deal if SODIC put forward an offer matching its fair value.

MNHD shares closed up 3.08% on Sunday on Egypt's stock exchange, while SODIC ended down 2.43%.

Property developer SODIC said earlier this month that it had submitted an offer to buy up to 100% of MNHD's share capital at a price which valued MNHD at 6.18 billion Egyptian pounds ($328 million).

Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD and state holding company ADQ bought a controlling stake in SODIC late last year, and the MNHD offer came as Egypt has sought to attract billions of dollars in investment from the Gulf.

(Reporting by Aidan Lewis. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular