Egyptian pound trades below 16 to dollar, first time since Feb 2017

CAIRO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Egyptian pound extended the strong gains it has made against the dollar in 2019, trading below 16.00 pounds to the greenback for the first time since February 2017.

The Egyptian pound closed at 15.99 against the dollar on Monday and strengthened marginally to 15.98 on Tuesday. It has appreciated around 10.5% against the dollar since Jan. 1.

The pound last traded below 16.00 to the dollar, at 15.79, on Feb. 28, 2017.

