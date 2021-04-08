Egyptian payments provider Paymob raises $15 million

DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Egyptian digital payments provider Paymob said on Thursday it had raised $15 million in a second tranche of its Series A funding round.

Paymob, which in addition to Egypt has users in Kenya, Pakistan, and Palestine, says it processes over $5 billion in payments each year.

The company said it will use the funding, which includes a further $3.5 million raised last July, to expand its merchant networks and to expand in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere.

“We couldn’t be more excited for Paymob’s next phase of growth; the market opportunity in the region is unprecedented," Paymob Chief Executive Islam Shawky said in a statement.

"This latest capital raise will accelerate our progress to reducing the digital payments bottleneck."

The capital raise was led by United Arab Emirates venture capital firm Global Ventures and included tech investment fund A15 and Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO, it said.

Earlier this week, Egyptian venture capital firm Algebra Ventures launched a $90 million fund to invest in Egyptian start-ups. It said the fund would focus on financial, agriculture, health, education and logistics sectors.

