World Markets

Egyptian Messi lookalike thrills soccer-loving orphans

Contributor
Sherif Famy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHERIF FAHMY

They may not be meeting the real Lionel Messi, but Islam Battah's resemblance to the Barcelona footballer is so uncanny, that the children at an orphanage in the Egyptian city of Zagazig swarm around him in delight anyway.

ZAGAZIG, Egypt, March 24 (Reuters) - They may not be meeting the real Lionel Messi, but Islam Battah's resemblance to the Barcelona footballer is so uncanny, that the children at an orphanage in the Egyptian city of Zagazig swarm around him in delight anyway.

Seeing the excitement his presence causes at such events, the 27-year-old Egyptian painter is happy to pose as the Argentine, wearing a Barcelona shirt and joining in a game of football.

"When I started growing my beard, my friends told me that I look like Messi. When I grew my beard even more, the resemblance was clearer," he said.

"The kids' happiness with the resemblance between me and Messi is indescribable. When you make someone happy, God rewards you. I wanted to share this happiness with them," he added.

One of the children to play soccer with Battah was Ammar Ashry.

"I was so happy and felt that Messi is coming to play with us," he said.

"Now, I really want to see Mohamed Salah," he added, referring to Liverpool's Egyptian forward.

(Reporting by Sherif Famy, Writing by Mai Shams Eldin and Alexandra Hudson, Editing by Giles Elgood)

((alexandra.hudson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    U.S. Has Come Back As World Leader: Fmr. Japanese Ambassador

    Former Japanese Ambassador to the U.S. Ichiro Fujisaki discusses the role of the U.S. on the world stage, the relationship between South Korea, Japan and the U.S. and the rising tensions between the U.S. and China. He speaks on Bloomberg.

    Mar 17, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular