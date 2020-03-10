World Markets

Egyptian grandfather, 75, scores on professional debut

Contributor
Shrivathsa Sridhar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

Egyptian grandfather Ezzeldin Bahader took a big step towards becoming the world's oldest professional soccer player by making his debut at the age of 75 over the weekend and celebrated the occasion by scoring a goal.

March 10 (Reuters) - Egyptian grandfather Ezzeldin Bahader took a big step towards becoming the world's oldest professional soccer player by making his debut at the age of 75 over the weekend and celebrated the occasion by scoring a goal.

Striker Bahader made light of a knee injury and completed the full 90 minutes as his Egyptian third-tier club October 6 drew 1-1 with rivals Genius on Saturday.

The former amateur player, father of four and grandfather of six, showed he still had an eye for goal by slotting in from the penalty spot much to the delight of his team mates and fans.

In order to be recognised as the world's oldest professional player, Bahader must play at least one more 90-minute game.

Should Bahader be picked to play, a representative of Guinness World Records will attend his second match later this month to assess his claim.

The current record for the oldest professional soccer player is held by Israel's Isaak Hayik, who played in goal last April for Israel's Ironi Or Yehuda, aged 73.

Egyptian striker, 75, hopes to become world's oldest soccer pro

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular