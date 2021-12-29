Egyptian gas may reach Lebanon by end-Feb, Lebanese minister says

CAIRO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The first phase of repairs to the Arab Gas Pipeline should be completed by the end of February to allow delivery of Egyptian gas to Lebanon, Energy Minister Walid Fayad was quoted as saying in a Lebanese presidency statement on Wednesday.

Under a U.S.-backed plan to help ease Lebanon's power crisis, Egypt will supply natural gas to Lebanon via a pipeline passing through Jordan and Syria.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Jason Neely)

