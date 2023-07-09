Egyptian Financial Group-Hermes Holding (LSE:EFGD) Price Target Decreased by 6.70% to 0.95

The average one-year price target for Egyptian Financial Group-Hermes Holding (LSE:EFGD) has been revised to 0.95 / share. This is an decrease of 6.70% from the prior estimate of 1.02 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.85 to a high of 1.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.24% from the latest reported closing price of 0.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Egyptian Financial Group-Hermes Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFGD is 0.43%, a decrease of 25.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.04% to 410K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EGPT - VanEck Vectors Egypt Index ETF holds 373K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing a decrease of 24.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFGD by 25.70% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFGD by 25.54% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 442.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFGD by 81.63% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.