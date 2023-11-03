Egyptian Financial Group-Hermes Holding (LSE:EFGD) Price Target Decreased by 25.71% to 0.60

The average one-year price target for Egyptian Financial Group-Hermes Holding (LSE:EFGD) has been revised to 0.60 / share. This is an decrease of 25.71% from the prior estimate of 0.81 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.50 to a high of 0.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.95% from the latest reported closing price of 0.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Egyptian Financial Group-Hermes Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFGD is 0.43%, an increase of 0.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.20% to 368K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EGPT - VanEck Vectors Egypt Index ETF holds 331K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares, representing a decrease of 12.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFGD by 0.87% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing a decrease of 283.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFGD by 73.92% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

