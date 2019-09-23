World Markets

Egyptian dollar bonds slip on protests, pound weakens in FX forward market

Contributor
Tom Arnold Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Egyptian dollar bonds issued by the government slipped on Monday and the currency slipped in forward markets after protests erupted in several cities over the weekend. [nL5N26B5JF]

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Egyptian dollar bonds issued by the government slipped on Monday and the currency slipped in forward markets after protests erupted in several cities over the weekend.

The 2049 dollar issue <EG195305749=> fell 3.1 cents to 106.1 cents in the dollar, the lowest in a month, while the 2040 issue EG050547868= dropped 1.9 cents to 96.7 cents in the dollar, according to Refinitiv data.

In non-deliverable forward (NDF) markets, the Egyptian pound weakened to the U.S. dollar, with one year NDFs pricing the pound at 18.36 to the dollar EGP1YNDFOR=, versus a spot exchange rate of 16.26 pounds EGP=.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Sujata Rao)

((Tom.Arnold@thomsonreuters.com; +442075428510; Reuters Messaging: tom.arnold.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular