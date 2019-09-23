Egyptian dollar bonds slip on protests, pound weakens in FX forward market

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Egyptian dollar bonds issued by the government slipped on Monday and the currency slipped in forward markets after protests erupted in several cities over the weekend.

The 2049 dollar issue <EG195305749=> fell 3.1 cents to 106.1 cents in the dollar, the lowest in a month, while the 2040 issue EG050547868= dropped 1.9 cents to 96.7 cents in the dollar, according to Refinitiv data.

In non-deliverable forward (NDF) markets, the Egyptian pound weakened to the U.S. dollar, with one year NDFs pricing the pound at 18.36 to the dollar EGP1YNDFOR=, versus a spot exchange rate of 16.26 pounds EGP=.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Sujata Rao)

