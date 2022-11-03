World Markets

Egyptian date harvest yields generous crop, but exports lag

November 03, 2022 — 11:53 am EDT

Written by Amr Abdallah for Reuters ->

GIZA, Egypt Nov 3 (Reuters) - On the western bank of the River Nile, just south of the capital Cairo, farmers have been climbing palm trees to harvest dates that are spread out on sheets and left to dry in the sun for about a week.

The dates farmed in Dahshur, Giza, are then washed, pressed and packed into boxes.

Egypt is a top producer of dates but ranks only 12th among exporters, selling most to Indonesia, Malaysia and Morocco, said Ezz El-Din Gadallah al-Abbasi, an official at Egypt's agriculture ministry.

About 1.8 million tonnes of dates are produced annually, but only about 40,000 to 50,000 tonnes are sold overseas because of a lack of refrigeration and transport capacity, he said.

(Reporting by Amr Abdallah; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter